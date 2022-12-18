The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $505.49 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $505.49 million and $11.38 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $862.16 or 0.05139438 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00487186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.38 or 0.28865985 BTC.

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,539,368,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,722,494,367 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

