The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hershey alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

HSY traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,649. Hershey has a one year low of $185.72 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.31.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.