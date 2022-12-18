The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

