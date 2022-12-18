The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20,035.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $240.47 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.81.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

