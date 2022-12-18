The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1,343.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 308,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

