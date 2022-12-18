The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lowered by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.43 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

