The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $251.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWGAY. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

SWGAY opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

