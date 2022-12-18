Theta Fuel 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.15 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $218.54 million and $2.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00071791 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00053008 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001138 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008194 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022081 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004227 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.
