Threshold One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.78 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $160.28 million and $9.78 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00015586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041010 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020109 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00220417 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01628636 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,405,106.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

