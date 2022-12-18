Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $158.96 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $158.96 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01628636 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,405,106.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

