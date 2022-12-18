Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $159.91 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Threshold has a market cap of $159.91 million and $9.48 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00016744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00040657 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020240 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00219377 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01628636 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,405,106.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.