TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) versus TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Head to Head Comparison

TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TradeUP Global and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TradeUP Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66% TELUS International (Cda) 7.59% 17.02% 8.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 2.36 $78.00 million $0.69 28.26

This table compares TradeUP Global and TELUS International (Cda)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than TradeUP Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TradeUP Global and TELUS International (Cda), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS International (Cda) 0 5 6 0 2.55

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $27.36, indicating a potential upside of 40.33%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats TradeUP Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TradeUP Global

(Get Rating)

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for TradeUP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TradeUP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.