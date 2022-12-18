Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Traeger to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Traeger Price Performance

Traeger stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Traeger has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $341.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Traeger

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 148,878 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,458,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Traeger during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the second quarter worth about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

