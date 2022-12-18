Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $34,027.56 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TNL opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group cut Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

