Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Barclays started coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.18) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.49) to GBX 890 ($10.92) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Travis Perkins from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travis Perkins from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,140.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

TPRKY stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

About Travis Perkins

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.1355 per share. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.