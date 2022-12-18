Treasure Coast Financial Planning Acquires 29,300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDW stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,690. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

