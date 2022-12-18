Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

