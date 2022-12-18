Tri Star Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

