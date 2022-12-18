Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 10,472 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,738,000 after buying an additional 4,944,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 869,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 785,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ICVT opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

