Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 12,385 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.41 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76.

