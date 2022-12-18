Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 50,740 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,740 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,166,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 63,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

