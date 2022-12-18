Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.6% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $1,321,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in AbbVie by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 144,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

