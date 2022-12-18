Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

Boeing stock opened at $184.70 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.43 and a 200-day moving average of $152.83.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.29.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

