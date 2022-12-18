Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

