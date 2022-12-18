Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut Triumph Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.33.
Triumph Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $136.01.
Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 206.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 64.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
