Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Triumph Financial to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Financial in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet cut Triumph Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Triumph Financial to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $136.01.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 206.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 64.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

