Trustees of the Smith College Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trustees of the Smith College decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 31.6% of Trustees of the Smith College’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $104,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.11.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

