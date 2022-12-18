Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $320.30 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $544.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.08.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

