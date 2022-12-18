U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.5% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

