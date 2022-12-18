U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on U.S. Energy from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

U.S. Energy Announces Dividend

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Energy

In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,822.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Energy news, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,763.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,091,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,244,822.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $122,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

