UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €116.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €116.00 ($122.11) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($122.11) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($124.21) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($116.84) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €92.39 ($97.25) on Thursday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($93.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €90.75.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

