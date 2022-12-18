UBS Group Increases Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target to CHF 329

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from CHF 328 to CHF 329 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Roche from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.75.

RHHBY opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Roche by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

