UBS Group Increases Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target to CHF 329

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from CHF 328 to CHF 329 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Roche from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Roche from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.75.
Roche Stock Down 0.5 %
RHHBY opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.