Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up 3.6% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $97.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.46.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

