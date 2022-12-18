Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 1.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

