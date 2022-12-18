Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $225,714,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average of $213.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

