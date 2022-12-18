United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.66.
United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares Company Profile
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
