United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.66.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

