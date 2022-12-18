Utrust Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Utrust has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $41.16 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

