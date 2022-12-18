Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Valeo from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Valeo alerts:

Valeo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.