Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

