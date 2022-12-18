Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Stock Performance

VNQI stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

