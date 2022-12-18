Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by SWM Advisors

SWM Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of SWM Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SWM Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 201,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.03.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

