Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.443 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $69.90 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $89.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 580.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 66.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the second quarter worth $268,000.

