Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,357,000 after buying an additional 101,244 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,959,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,527,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $202.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $285.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

