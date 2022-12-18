Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.