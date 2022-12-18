Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 183.6% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 74,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 20,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

