Veery Capital LLC Acquires 37,525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 13.3% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84.

