Veery Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.3% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99.

