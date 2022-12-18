Veery Capital LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Veery Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $108.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.09.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

