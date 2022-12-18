Veery Capital LLC Sells 58 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Veery Capital LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $264.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

