Venus BUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.52 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $58.63 million and approximately $11.52 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02175272 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,096,249.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

