Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $27.36 million and $981,817.83 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011586 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars.

